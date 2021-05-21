Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 399,774 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,774 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.56% of Waste Management worth $302,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

