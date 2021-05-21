Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 13,826 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.26% of Littelfuse worth $211,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $259.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.28 and a 200-day moving average of $257.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.48 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

