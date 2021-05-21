Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 230,145 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,047,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $239,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

