Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 13,500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.96% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $257,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $253,400,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,275.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $717.34 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,262.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,179.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

