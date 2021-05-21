Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ADS stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

