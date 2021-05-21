Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

