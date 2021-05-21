Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALKT. William Blair started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of ALKT opened at $30.30 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

