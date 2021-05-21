Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

BABA stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

