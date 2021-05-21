Alfred Altomari Purchases 20,000 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alfred Altomari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Alfred Altomari purchased 12,500 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $145.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

