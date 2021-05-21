Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 51.6% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00427905 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00170462 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00223656 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012630 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

