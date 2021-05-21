Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

NYSE ALK opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

