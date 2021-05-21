Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.50 million-$691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $668.99 million.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 2,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,850 shares of company stock worth $8,679,809 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.