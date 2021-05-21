Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.83. 285,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,911. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.67. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

