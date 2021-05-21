AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $367.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

