AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 546 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

