AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBF. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

TBF opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

