AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 102 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,214.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,148.97. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 773.83, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

