AirSwap (AST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $1.71 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.02 or 0.01071725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.67 or 0.09532548 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

