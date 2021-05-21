Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Purchases $22,600.00 in Stock

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Robert Taglich purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,274,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,229.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.23 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

