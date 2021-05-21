Aigang (AIX) Price Tops $0.0028

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market cap of $81,572.52 and approximately $239.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00074914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.01160177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00059773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.41 or 0.09747825 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

