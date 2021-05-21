Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

