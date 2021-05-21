Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGTI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE AGTI opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

