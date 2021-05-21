Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lessened by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

