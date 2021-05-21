Agilent Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.