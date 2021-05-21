AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $132.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $126,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,065.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,095 shares of company stock worth $9,358,515 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AGCO by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

