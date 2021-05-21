Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 3.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 1,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 226,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,255,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Afya by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 288,972 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Afya by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after buying an additional 246,225 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.