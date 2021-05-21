AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.8% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 342,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,059,428,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,308.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,206.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

