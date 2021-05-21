Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,947,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

