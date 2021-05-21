AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFCG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.70 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

AFCG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. 167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,518. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $136,800 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $6,272,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $8,055,000.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

