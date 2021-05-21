Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy reported first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong momentum across semiconductor equipment, and industrial and medical markets contributed well. Solid demand for process power delivery systems and growing clout of MAXstream RPS system were positives. Strong shipment of eVoS evaluation units was another positive. Further, rising RF design wins remained a tailwind. Additionally, increasing 5G investments benefited the company. Notably, growing traction across enterprise computing customers and prospects related to 5G are likely to remain key levers in the near term. However, coronavirus-led supply chain constraints are concerns. Further, weak momentum across data centers, and telecom and networking markets remain overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.43.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

