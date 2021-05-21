Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

WMS traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,999. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

