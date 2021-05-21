Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

ADBE stock opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.06. The firm has a market cap of $235.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

