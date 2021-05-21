adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $117.60 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

