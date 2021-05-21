adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $117.60 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
