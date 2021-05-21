Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

ACET stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $464.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $214,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,398 shares of company stock worth $910,084. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,864 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,268 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

