ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of ADCT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,608. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

