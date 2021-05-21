ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.51

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 2193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $292,000.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

