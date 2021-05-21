Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.64.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

