accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to an add rating in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 678 ($8.86) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 614 ($8.02).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACSO. Numis Securities downgraded accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut accesso Technology Group to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company has a market capitalization of £269.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 670.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 497.22.

In other news, insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.