Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $283.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.05. Accenture plc has a one year low of $191.13 and a one year high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

