Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Accenture by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $191.13 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

