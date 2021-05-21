Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

