Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $367.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.34 and its 200 day moving average is $350.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

