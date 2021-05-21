Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 519 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.29 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

