Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day moving average is $174.80. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

