9,618 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.06. 28,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

