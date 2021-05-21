$96.51 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post $96.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.70 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $396.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $414.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.67 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $476.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUTH opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $838.71 million, a PE ratio of -64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

