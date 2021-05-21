908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

