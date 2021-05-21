8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. 10,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.