8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of EGHT opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

