8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota Sells 1,037 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Germaine Cota sold 82 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $2,748.64.

8X8 stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

